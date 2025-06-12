Full list of latest reservoir levels across England

Reservoir levels in north-east and north-west England are at their lowest on record for this time of year, with some sites at only half their average long-term storage, new figures show.

Haweswater and Thirlmere in Cumbria are at 49% of their typical capacity due to a combination of dry weather and planned maintenance, while the Pennines group of reservoirs is down to 48%.

The Dee system in north Wales, which supplies many areas of the North West of England, has been affected by a lack of rainfall and a planned lowering of water for safety reasons, leaving it at 75% of capacity – a level classed by the Environment Agency as “exceptionally low”.

Storage across England as a whole stood at 77% at the end of May, down from 84% at the end of April and the lowest on record for the time of year – though some sites have reported normal or above normal levels.

Here is a full list of reservoir storage at the end of May 2025.

The figures have been published by the Environment Agency and show the current level as a proportion of the long-term average.

– Exceptionally low

Blagdon (Somerset): 73%

Blithfield (Staffordshire): 72%

Dee System (North Wales): 75%

Derwent Valley (Derbyshire): 65%

Haweswater & Thirlmere (Cumbria): 49%

Pennines Group 48%

Yorkshire Supply Group: 62%

– Notably low

Elan Valley Group (Powys): 68%

Kielder (Northumberland): 81%

Teesdale Group (County Durham): 69%

– Below normal

Ardingly (West Sussex): 88%

Bough Beech (Kent): 84%

Carsington & Ogston (Derbyshire): 86%

Chew Valley (Somerset): 82%

Clatworthy (Somerset): 79%

Clywedog (Powys): 93%

Colliford (Cornwall): 79%

Dove Group (Derbyshire): 92%

Grafham (Cambridgeshire): 91%

Rutland (Rutland): 89%

Wimbleball (Somerset): 82%

– Normal

Abberton (Essex): 93%

Bewl (Kent/East Sussex): 82%

Draycote (Warwickshire): 92%

Hanningfield (Essex): 92%

Lower Lee Group (north London): 93%

Lower Thames Group (Berkshire/west London): 94%

Roadford (Devon): 90%

Vyrnwy (Powys): 87%

– Above normal

Stithians (Cornwall) 94%