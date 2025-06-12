Death of kickboxer, 15, was misadventure, inquest concludes

A 15-year-old boy who collapsed after an unsanctioned kickboxing contest died through misadventure, an inquest into his death has concluded.

But corner Michael Pemberton also said neither Alex Eastwood, nor his parents appreciated the dangers of the “chaotic and somewhat disjointed” approach to children involved in combat sports.

Alex’s family have called for the Government to make changes to ensure his death is not in vain.

Unusually, Mr Pemberton, assistant coroner for Manchester West, had already written a prevention of future death report warning the Government of his concerns in March.

At the conclusion of the four-day inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court, the coroner cited the lack of minimum standards around combat sports and said the planning and lack of risk assessment before the fatal bout was “sub optimal”.

Alex, from Fazakerly, Liverpool, collapsed after the third and final round of a “light contact” kickboxing bout against a 17-year-old opponent in a ring at a gym in Platt Bridge, Wigan, on June 29 2024.

He was rushed to Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan, just half a mile from the gym but then transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where he died, three days later, with his father, Stephen Eastwood, at his bedside.

Alex suffered a catastrophic brain injury, probably in the third and final two-minute round of the bout, causing his death, the inquest heard.

He had taken up kickboxing aged nine, trained five times a week at Hurricane Combat and Fitness club in Fazakerley, Liverpool and had a “meteoric” rise in the sport, having competed at high levels.

He had grown to 6ft 7ins, weighed 80kg and had just finished his GCSEs at Archbishop Beck Catholic College in Liverpool, the week before the fight was arranged with another opponent at the gym in Wigan.

The bout was to be the “main event” but was an unofficial or unsanctioned event as it was a charity fundraiser, not a bout to win a title under the main governing body for the sport in the UK, Kickboxing GB.

Alex Eastwood died in hospital three days after an unsanctioned kickboxing match (Handout/Leigh Day/PA)

Dale Bannister, event organiser and owner of the TKMA gym where the bout took place, said the “ground rules” for the match had been agreed during social media exchanges between himself and Alex’s coach Daniel Wigelsworth as a “light contact” fight.

But as Mr Wigelsworth said “Alex can bang” they agreed to “let it go a bit” on the understanding neither boxer was allowed to win by a knock-out, or stoppage, that is by fighting the opponent into submission.

Mr Pemberton said: “This was the extent of any documented planning of an event in which children were to fight each other.”

And he said after watching a recording of the bout during the inquest, some took the view that it “strayed” into a full contact match.

The inquest also heard there was no pre-bout meeting between the fighters, referee and coaches to lay down the “ground rules” for the bout.

Mr Pemberton added: “The planning of the event and lack of risk assessment was sub-optimal in this regard.

“During the course of this hearing the evidence has reflected a chaotic and somewhat disjointed approach in which I’m not satisfied participants or parents are made fully aware of the risks that may ensure.”

The hearing also heard just a week before the fatal bout Alex competed in a kickboxing tournament against an opponent aged 34, something, the inquest was told, which is not an unusual occurrence.

Mr Pemberton repeated his concerns about the apparent lack of guidance and regulation of contact sports involving children, with no official minimum standards of safeguarding in place.

Addressing Alex’s family he added: “The circumstances of this tragic case have left many numb. I’m sure there will be an encore of issues to seek changes on as part of his legacy.”

Outside the hearing, Alex’s step-mother Nikita Eastwood said: “Alex was our heart and soul – a loving son, an adoring brother, a loyal friend.

“No child should go into a gym to do something they love and not come home.

“What happened to him was not just a tragic accident – the inquest has made clear to us that it was a failure of safeguarding, of responsibility, and of regulation.

“Alex died after a fight that we now see should never have happened.

“There was no national governing body involvement, and no clear or enforced safety standards. His death must be a line in the sand so that these failures change.

“We urge those in power to act swiftly and decisively to prevent the risk of this happening to another child. There must be clear, enforceable, national protections for children in combat sports.”

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport has written to the coroner and said officials in her department are now looking at the best way to address the concerns raised about the safety of children taking part in combat sports.

Ian Hollett, Alex’s coach from Hurricane Combat and Fitness said: “We are utterly devastated by the loss of Alex who truly was a wonderful, kind and exceptionally talented boy.

“We thank the coroner for his thorough investigation and fully welcome any recommendations made that will help prevent another tragedy like this happening again.”

David Pearson a solicitor at Broudie Jackson Canter, who is representing the club said: “This unimaginable tragedy has brought into sharp focus the need for further regulation in all combat sports involving children across the country. We would welcome any future recommendations made.”

A spokesperson for Kickboxing GB, one of the governing bodies of the sport, said: “Following the inquest this week into the tragic death of Alex Eastwood, the thoughts and sympathies of Kickboxing GB are with Alex’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Whilst the event which Alex attended was not a Kickboxing GB-sanctioned event, we have provided assistance to the coroner throughout this inquest and we welcome his findings.

“Kickboxing GB remains committed to ensuring that participation in the sport is as safe as possible and will consider the findings of the coroner carefully and review policies and procedures accordingly.”