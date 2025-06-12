Community crowdfunds statue for celebrity cat Hendrix

A community has come together to memorialise a “celebrity” cat who charmed visitors to a seaside resort.

A statue has been unveiled to remember Hendrix the cat, who roamed the beach and amusement arcades at Saltburn, Cleveland.

The cat was popular with locals and visitors alike and they crowdfunded to have him immortalised in bronze after his death in September aged 12.

Hendrix the cat’s bronze statue in Saltburn, where he was a popular attraction for visitors (Redcar and Cleveland Council/PA)

Before living in Saltburn with owners Nathan Bye, Hannah Chiarella and their daughters aged six and eight, Hendrix lived in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, where he would ride on Metro trains and jump on buses.

The family moved to Saltburn and Hendrix became a fixture around the seaside town, apparently relishing the attention as he strode around the cafes and amusements.

More than 150 people attended the statue unveiling on the promenade.

Ms Chiarella said: “It is wonderful that all his lovely friends can still visit him and remember him through his statue.

“It just shows how loved he was.

“We used to get messages from people saying how they would be at the beach, maybe feeling down, and Hendrix would just pop up.”

The cat was an attraction in Saltburn, with local resident Jan Norman saying: “Everyone knew and loved him for years.

“He would walk so slowly up the road, grabbing attention.”

Mayor of Redcar and Cleveland, councillor Ian Hart, delivered a short speech before unveiling the statue, which was made by sculptor Peter Close.

He said: “Hendrix was a big celebrity in Saltburn, often seen on the prowl around the seafront, taking trips to the beach, pier amusements and cafes.

“He also had a large social media following around the world.

“I’m sure (the sculpture) will bring joy to people visiting Saltburn.”