Burnham presses Scottish Government on Alexander Dennis factory closure

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has questioned why the Scottish Government has not done more to save jobs at Alexander Dennis.

The bus manufacturer announced on Wednesday it is proposing to consolidate its UK operations at a single site in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

The decision puts 400 jobs at risk at its facility in Falkirk in another blow to the Forth Valley, which has already seen more than 400 jobs go at the Grangemouth refinery this year.

Following the announcement, Mr Burnham pointed to the purchase of 160 buses from the manufacturer for Greater Manchester’s Bee Network, while the Scottish Government ordered 44.

Andy Burnham visited the Alexander Dennis factory which made the Bee Network buses in 2023 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The order from the Scottish Government was made as part of the second phase of the green bus initiative ScotZEB.

In the first phase, the Government funded the building of 137 buses, according to a press release from the bus firm at the time, meaning a total of 181 have been ordered since 2022.

Mr Burnham said: “Our iconic Bee Network buses are a bit of Scotland right here in Greater Manchester.

“We have over 160 Alexander Dennis buses criss-crossing our city-region every day – connecting our communities to opportunity.

“If Greater Manchester can invest in world-class Scottish bus manufacturing, then why can’t the SNP Scottish Government?

“Meeting the ADL (Alexander Dennis) staff in Falkirk who have helped us to make the Bee Network a reality is always a pleasure and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the closure is a result of Holyrood ministers “once again overlooking Scottish industry”, as he pointed to the award of a contract to build ferries being given to a shipyardyard in Turkey.

“Alexander Dennis buses are already serving passengers successfully across Greater Manchester, yet SNP ministers appear unwilling to give their full backing to the company for the benefit of people here,” Mr Sarwar said.

“John Swinney promised this scheme (ScotZEB) would ‘open up new economic opportunities’, but he has failed to turn those words into action.

“If the First Minister is serious about boosting Scotland’s economy and supporting workers, he should start by investing in Scottish workers.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.