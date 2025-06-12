British man has ‘no idea’ how he escaped doomed Air India aircraft, family say

A British man who survived the Air India plane crash has “no idea” how he escaped the aircraft, his relatives have said.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying more than 240 people from the city of Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport, including 53 British nationals, when it collided with a medical college shortly after take-off on Thursday, sparking a huge fireball.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, is believed to be the only survivor of the crash.

Speaking outside the family home in Leicester, his brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, said: “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it.

“I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated.

“He said I have no idea how I exited the plane.”

Three Britons who died in the crash were named by the Gloucester Muslim Community on Facebook as Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa and their four-year-old daughter Sara.

Footage circulating online showed how the crash created a huge explosion, with an enormous ball of fire erupting from the aircraft, followed by plumes of black smoke.

Another of Mr Ramesh’s relatives, Jay, said the survivor spoke to his father after the crash and asked after his brother Ajay, who is believed to have also been on the plane.

Jay told PA: “After the crash he spoke to his dad worrying about his brother saying ‘Where’s Ajay’?

“He’s got some injuries on his face. He was painted in blood. He was pretty much covered in blood, that’s what his dad said.

He added: “He’s doing well I think. It’s a big shock. I don’t have many words to describe the incident.”