British-Irish Council to be held in Co Down

Representatives of the British and Irish Governments will meet in Co Down on Friday to discuss latest political developments across the islands.

The 43rd meeting of the British-Irish Council (BIC), which was established to promote mutually beneficial development following the Good Friday Agreement, will have a particular focus on artificial intelligence.

Ireland’s premier and deputy premier will be among attendees, along with representatives of the Northern Ireland Executive and the UK Government, as well as the Governments of the Scotland, Wales, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said relations across the islands are in “a good place”.

He said “I look forward to the BIC Summit when I will have the opportunity to discuss with our nearest neighbours our own shared, and international challenges.

“Relations across these islands are in a good place and there is always more that can be done to deepen cooperation and unlock potential to the benefit of all.”

Tanaiste Simon Harris added: “I look forward to attending this BIC Summit, which is the first to take place in Northern Ireland since the restoration of the Executive and Assembly last year.

“The British Irish Council provides a very useful forum to discuss issues of topical concern across these islands.

“This is vitally important, particularly at a time when we are focussed strongly on realising the potential of relationships across these islands.”