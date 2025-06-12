Air India crash investigations continue as British victims are named

Investigations are continuing into the crash of a London-bound plane that killed 240 people, with the death toll likely to increase.

Air India confirmed there was only one survivor – a UK national – out of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner when it crashed into a medical college shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport.

It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed and the first involving a 787.

There are fears the number of people killed on the ground could rise.

Images taken after the incident showed debris from the plane embedded in the BJ Medical College building.

At least five medical students were killed and about 50 injured.

Briton Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, is believed to be the only survivor of the crash.

He was in seat 11A, next to one of the aircraft’s emergency exits.

Speaking outside the family home in Leicester, his brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, said: “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it.

“I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated.

“He said, ‘I have no idea how I exited the plane’.”

British couple Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, who run a spiritual wellness centre, were said to be among the dead.

Mr Greenlaw-Meek appeared on ITV’s This Morning earlier this year, and former editor of the show Martin Frizell praised his “vibrancy” and “enthusiasm”.

“So so sad to hear that Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and his partner are reported to be among the passengers and crew killed today on board the Air India flight bound for Gatwick,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I remember his visit to the studio in January, he was passionate about auras and although I’m a sceptical sort his vibrancy and sheer enthusiasm won folk over.”

The Gloucester Muslim Community group offered “sincere and deepest condolences” after Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa and their daughter Sara were reported to be among the victims.

“During this moment of overwhelming sorrow, our hearts go out to all those left behind,” a statement said.

“No words can truly ease the pain of such a profound loss, but we pray that the family may find solace in the tremendous outpouring of compassion and solidarity from communities across the world.”

Aviation experts have speculated about a number of possible causes for the crash, from both engines failing – possibly due to a bird strike, as happened in the so-called Miracle on the Hudson in 2009 – to the flaps on the aircraft’s wings not being set to the correct position for take-off.

Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, said it would provide 10 million rupees (around £86,000) to the families of each of those killed in the crash.

The company said it would also cover the medical costs of the injured and provide support in the “building up” of the medical college.

UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The King said he was “desperately shocked” and Buckingham Palace said he was being kept updated.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was in constant contact with Indian authorities.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said any British nationals requiring consular assistance, or who have concerns about family or friends, should call 020 7008 5000.