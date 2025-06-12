100,000 electric vehicle charging points to be installed with £381m funding

Some 100,000 street-side electric vehicle (EVs) charging points will be installed across England as a result of £381 million funding, ministers have said.

The cash aims to help the uptake of electric cars among motorists who do not have their own driveways and charging points.

The new charging points come on top of 80,000 already installed publicly across the UK, and tens of thousand more installed privately.

Transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: “This Government is powering up the EV revolution by rolling out a charge point every 29 minutes, and our support to roll out over 100,000 local charge points in England shows we’re committed to making even more progress.

“We’re delivering our Plan for Change by investing over £4 billion to support drivers to make the switch, while backing British car makers through international trade deals – creating jobs, boosting investment and securing our future.”

The money comes from the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure fund, which helps councils to instal new EV charging points.

Meanwhile, in a sign of growing market confidence in EVs, London-based firm Believ has secured £300 million to roll out charging points across the UK.