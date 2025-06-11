Shameless star and Everton manager to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Bafta-winning Shameless actor Anne-Marie Duff and Everton manager David Moyes will be honoured by the Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The pair will both be formally made Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama and Association Football respectively.

They were named in the New Year Honours list.

In 2024, Ms Duff, 54, won a best supporting actress Bafta for her lead role as Grace Williams in Apple TV’s comedy series Bad Sisters.

Former footballer David Moyes has managed Manchester United and West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

She also secured awards for playing eldest daughter Fiona Gallagher in Channel 4’s Bafta-winning show Shameless.

The comedy drama followed a dysfunctional working-class family living on the fictional Chatsworth council estate in Manchester with an alcoholic father.

Former Celtic and Preston centre-back player Mr Moyes, 62, went on to manage Manchester United and West Ham.

The Glaswegian managed Everton from 2002 to 2013 and returned to the job this year.

Chief executive of fashion giant Chanel, Leena Nair, centre left, will be made a CBE (Yui Mok/PA)

Chief executive of fashion giant Chanel, Leena Nair, 55, will also be made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

The British-Indian national became the first female, first Asian, and youngest ever chief human resources officer at consumer goods multinational Unilever.

A museum manager on the remote South Atlantic island of South Georgia will be awarded the Polar Medal for her work.

Sarah Lurcock is the director of the heritage trust on the subantarctic British overseas territory.

England national team footballer Millie Bright, centre, was made an OBE but would not be attending Wednesday’s ceremony (John Walton/PA)

It is around 800 miles (1,287km) south-east of the Falkland Islands and has no permanent residents.

An artist from St Lucia, Sir Llewellyn Xavier, is to be formally knighted for services to community infrastructure and development on the island.

England national team footballer Millie Bright was made an OBE for services to Association Football but will not now be attending Wednesday’s ceremony.

The Chelsea defender underwent minor knee surgery last week, the day after she withdrew from the European Championship selection.