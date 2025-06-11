Rolling Stones members pay tribute following death of Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson

Rolling Stones members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have paid tribute to Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson following his death at the age of 82.

Wilson was the eldest and last surviving of the three musical brothers who formed the American rock band in 1961, alongside their cousin Mike Love and school friend Al Jardine.

Wood, 78, who has played guitar in the Rolling Stones and rock band Faces, said his world was “in mourning” amid a week which has also seen the death of US musician Sly Stone.

On Wednesday, Wilson’s family said in a statement to his website: “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving.”

The statement finished “Love & Mercy”, a reference to one of Wilson’s songs as well as a film about him starring John Cusack.

Wood said in a social media post: “Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week – my world is in mourning, so sad.”

His message was punctuated with praying hands and heart emojis, and featured pictures of Wilson and American funk singer Stone, real name Sylvester Stewart, who died on Monday, also aged 82.

Richards posted an extract of his 2010 memoir, Life, about Wilson on Instagram with the caption “Rest in Peace!”.

In the excerpt, Richards, 81, recalls hearing The Beach Boys for the first time on the radio, and his reaction to their 1966 album Pet Sounds.

The extract reads: “When we first got to American and to LA, there was a lot of Beach Boys on the radio, which was pretty funny to us – it was before Pet Sounds – it was hot rod songs and surfing songs, pretty lousily played, familiar Chuck Berry licks going on…

“It was later on, listening to Pet Sounds, well, it’s a little bit overproduced for me, but Brian Wilson had something.”

Cusack, 58, who played Wilson in a 2014 biopic, said in a post: “The maestro has passed — the man was a open heart with two legs — with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian.”

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood added: “Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch!!

“And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, also paid tribute in a heartfelt post to X where he described Wilson as “our American Mozart”.

Wilson’s band, known for their vocal harmonies, signed with Capitol Records in 1962 and released their first album, Surfin’ Safari, that same year.

Wilson was born on June 20 1942, and began to play the piano and teach his brothers to sing harmony as a young boy.

The Beach Boys started as a neighbourhood act, rehearsing in Wilson’s bedroom and in the garage of their house in suburban Hawthorne, California.

In the group Wilson played bass while his brother Dennis was the drummer and Carl played lead guitar.

The Beach Boys’ Carl Wilson, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson and Mike Love (PA)

Their debut single, Surfin’, became a minor hit upon its release in 1961, but was nothing compared with the success that followed from their second studio album, Surfin’ USA, released in 1963.

The band were managed by the trio’s father, Murry Wilson, but by mid-decade he had been displaced and Brian, who had been running the band’s recording sessions almost from the start, was in charge.

They released their most recognised album, Pet Sounds, in May 1966 which included the popular songs Wouldn’t It Be Nice and God Only Knows.

Other studio albums including The Beach Boys Today! and Summer Days (Summer Nights!!), both released in 1965, also performed well in the charts.

In the later half of the 1960s and into the 1970s they had success upon releasing greatest hits albums including 20 Golden Greats, which peaked at number one in the UK albums chart in 1976.

Wilson married singer Marilyn Rovell in 1964 and the couple welcomed daughters Carnie and Wendy, whom he became estranged from following their divorce.

He later reconciled with them and they sang together on the 1997 album The Wilsons, which was also the name of a music group formed by Carnie and Wendy following the break-up of pop vocal group Wilson Phillips.

Wilson, who had dealt with mental health and drug problems, got his life back on track in the 1990s and married talent manager Melinda Ledbetter.

Beach Boys singer-songwriter Brian Wilson (Yui Mok/PA)

When Ledbetter died last year, Wilson said their five children, Daria, Delanie, Dylan, Dash and Dakota, were “in tears”.

“She (Ledbetter) was my saviour. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor,” he said in a statement.

Wilson was also embroiled in multiple lawsuits some of which followed from the release of his 1991 autobiography, Wouldn’t It Be Nice: My Own Story.

The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2001.

Their biggest hits included California Girls, Surfin’ USA and Good Vibrations, the latter of which topped the UK’s singles chart.

In 2012, following the 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys being founded, Wilson took to the road with Love, Jardine and others for a tour.

Wilson’s brother Dennis died in 1983 while Carl died in 1998.