Police in NI operating at ‘downright dangerous’ level, federation warns

Police in Northern Ireland are operating at a level which is “downright dangerous”, the organisation which represents rank and file officers has said.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) said the need to bring in support from forces in the rest of the UK has moved a step closer following further violence in Co Antrim.

Chairman Liam Kelly said officers “cannot continue to be exposed to unnecessary risk or extended frontline duties”.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said the PSNI was stretched and under-resourced (Peter Morrison/PA)

Police were attacked during sustained violence in Ballymena for a second night on Tuesday.

The PSNI also reported sporadic unrest in other areas.

Mr Kelly said: “A total of 33 officers have been injured in wholly unacceptable violence in Ballymena and other centres.

“This is deplorable and unsustainable for an already stretched and under-resourced police service.

“The option is there to call on policing colleagues across the United Kingdom to come to our assistance.

“We’re under intense pressure and operating at a level that is downright dangerous.

“This violence has to end.

“Should it continue, I expect we will see more officers injured and they will inevitably have to be taken off the front line to rest and recover.

“Officers are doing an outstanding job in trying and challenging circumstances.

“They are saving lives and doing all they can to protect both people and property.”

Mr Kelly added: “Mutual aid is there as a measure of last resort when it becomes clear that the PSNI, which is currently more than 2,200 officers below what’s required, needs to bolster numbers on the ground.

“Calling for that assistance has now moved a step closer.

A burnt-out house on Queen Street following a second night of violence in Ballymena (Niall Carson/PA)

“Officer welfare must be the priority.

“They cannot continue to be exposed to unnecessary risk or extended frontline duties where they are unable to recover, recharge and get some badly needed rest.

“Again, I would appeal for this sickening, racially motivated lawlessness and mindless violence to end.”

The PFNI chairman said attacks on innocent people and police officers are “reprehensible”.

He added: “There should be no place in this society for violent thugs and racists to blatantly disregard the rule of law, intimidate and terrorise people out of their homes and criminally attack both persons and property.

“I would directly appeal to the right-minded public to condemn these actions and provide PSNI with the information that will assist in identifying the perpetrators so they can rightly be put before the courts.”

Speaking on Monday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said that police officers from England and Wales will be brought to Northern Ireland if needed in the wake of the Ballymena disorder.

He said: “Should I need any additionality, I’m absolutely assured that my colleagues in policing in England and Wales, the National Police Operation Centre, stand fast and ready to support should we need that support.”