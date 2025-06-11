Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday June 11

We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings approximate and subject to business.

House of Commons:

1130 Wales questions

1200 Prime Minister’s Questions

1230 Statement on Spending Review 2025

1330 Ten-Minute Rule motion on positioning of letterboxes

1340 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill (second reading)

An adjournment debate on British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme

Westminster Hall:

0930 Impact of the space industry on the economy

1100 Sentencing for the theft of tool of trade

1430 Child poverty and no recourse to public funds

1600 Outdoor education

1630 NHS funding in the South West