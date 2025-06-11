Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday June 11
.
We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.
All timings approximate and subject to business.
House of Commons:
1130 Wales questions
1200 Prime Minister’s Questions
1230 Statement on Spending Review 2025
1330 Ten-Minute Rule motion on positioning of letterboxes
1340 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill (second reading)
An adjournment debate on British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme
Westminster Hall:
0930 Impact of the space industry on the economy
1100 Sentencing for the theft of tool of trade
1430 Child poverty and no recourse to public funds
1600 Outdoor education
1630 NHS funding in the South West
House of Lords:
1430 Oral questions
1520 Armed Forces Commissioner Bill – consideration of Commons amendments/reasons
Holocaust Memorial Bill – report stage