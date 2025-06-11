Last Falklands era warship given ‘respectful farewell’ as it heads to scrapyard

Veterans and members of the public have turned out to give a “respectful farewell” to a former Royal Navy flagship that played a “vital role” in the Falklands conflict.

HMS Bristol was towed out of Portsmouth Harbour on Wednesday, almost five years after it was decommissioned.

The warship, which was the last ship serving from the Falklands war, is being taken to a Turkish scrapyard.

The Type 82 destroyer was commissioned in March 1973 but having been designed to defend a class of aircraft carriers which was never built, it was the only warship of its class to enter service.

HMS Bristol was towed out of Portsmouth harbour on Wednesday to begin its journey to Turkey to be recycled (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bristol led a group of two destroyers, five frigates and an RFA supply ship providing reinforcements in the Falklands war and later joined the carrier battle task group as an air defence destroyer.

In 1987 it became a training ship as part of the Dartmouth Training Squadron before an explosion in its boiler led to it being used as a harbour training vessel at HMS Excellent, Portsmouth, until it was decommissioned in October 2020 after nearly 48 years of service.

Members of the public and veterans congregated on Old Portsmouth’s Round Tower to wave off Bristol, which was visually rust-stained, as it left the Hampshire naval base.

Chris Howe, of the South Atlantic Medal Association 1982, said: “As HMS Bristol embarks on its final voyage to the scrapyard in Turkey, we pause to reflect on its remarkable and unique legacy.

“This ship played a vital role in the 1982 Falklands conflict, serving as a headquarters and providing steadfast support to British forces.

Dick Shenton of the HMS Bristol Association holds up a flag as HMS Bristol leaves Portsmouth harbour (Andrew Matthews)

“For many veterans, Bristol was more than a vessel – it was a home, a place of camaraderie, and a symbol of resilience.

“Its departure marks the end of an era, but its contributions to our history and the memories of those who served aboard will endure.

“We honour all who sailed in her and bid HMS Bristol a respectful farewell.”

HMS Bristol was sold for recycling by ship recycling experts from the Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) Defence Recycling & Disposals Team (DRDT), on behalf of the Royal Navy.

A DE&S spokesman said it would be taken to a specialist recycling facility within an EU-approved yard in Turkey, with all reusable equipment having been removed for sale.

Alistair Hughes, head of DRDT, said: “Recycling of ships at the end of their hull life is routine business for the Royal Navy and our aim is to achieve maximum value for money for defence in an environmentally compliant manner – HMS Bristol is a fitting example of this after her many dedicated years of service.”