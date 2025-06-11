Government to ‘take forward our ambitions’ for Northern Powerhouse Rail

The Government will “take forward our ambitions” for Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR), the Chancellor said.

Rachel Reeves said plans will be published shortly.

NPR is a scheme to improve rail services between Liverpool and Leeds, which often suffer delays and cancellations.

The previous Conservative government’s Integrated Rail Plan sparked outrage among northern leaders in November 2021, when it said that a new line would only be built on one section, and the rest of the route would get enhancements to existing lines.

Ms Reeves said: “In the coming weeks I will set out this Government’s plan to take forward our ambitions for Northern Powerhouse Rail.”

The Chancellor announced £3.5 billion more funding to support the TransPennine Route Upgrade, a project to improve the railway between York and Manchester.

She said the Government would provide £2.5 billion of additional funding to enable the “continued delivery” of East West Rail, a new line between Oxford and Cambridge.

In her spending review she also said railways in Wales would get £445 million investment over 10 years.

Improvements at Cardiff West Junction and Padeswood sidings will be among those to be funded.

Ms Reeves told the Commons: “For 14 years, the Conservatives failed the people of Wales.

“Those days are over.”