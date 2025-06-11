Brian Wilson: Beach Boys star who surfed the waves to success

Brian Wilson, who has died aged 82, was considered one of the world’s most influential recording artists.

Born in California in 1942, he showed early musical talent, teaching harmonies to his younger brothers Dennis and Carl and obsessively studying piano.

In 1961, Wilson, his brothers, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine recorded Surfin’, a local hit that marked the birth of The Beach Boys.

Signed to Capitol Records a year later, the band shaped 1960s American pop with hits such as Surfin’ USA, I Get Around and California Girls.

Brian Wilson was a member of The Beach Boys (Ian West/PA)

The 1966 album Pet Sounds, which included the track God Only Knows, remains a landmark in modern music, influencing generations of artists including Sir Paul McCartney, who called it his favourite record.

Sir Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Smokey Robinson and Carole King were also fans, while The Who’s drummer, Keith Moon, fantasised about joining the Beach Boys.

The band ranks among the most popular groups of the rock era, with more than 30 singles in the Top 40 and worldwide sales of more than 100 million and they were voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Originally unfinished in the 1960s, he finally completed and released Smile in 2004 to critical acclaim.

Wilson struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, but in later years he toured globally.