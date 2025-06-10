UK sanctions two Israeli ministers as it ramps up pressure over Gaza

Two Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, have been sanctioned by the UK because of their comments on Gaza.

Mr Ben-Gvir, the security minister, and Mr Smotrich, the finance minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government will both face a travel ban and see their assets frozen.

The move comes as the UK and other Western nations seek to ramp up pressure on Israel’s government amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel’s foreign affairs minister Gideon Sa’ar said it was “outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures”.

He added: “I discussed it earlier today with PM Netanyahu and we will hold a special government meeting early next week to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision.”

Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir both belong to right wing parties which help to prop up Mr Netanyahu’s fragile coalition government.

Both have been criticised for their hardline stance on the war in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy paused negotiations towards a UK trade deal with Israel in May (Carlos Jasso/PA)

Mr Smotrich has campaigned against allowing aid into Gaza, while Mr Ben-Gvir has called for Gaza’s people to be resettled from the territory.

The UK and its allies have increased pressure on Israel in recent months amid ongoing aid shortages in Gaza, as well as suggestions it could launch a new large-scale offensive into the territory.

Reports suggest only scarce amounts of aid are making their way into the hands of Gazans, amid a new aid initiative backed by the US and Israel, instead of the previous UN-run programme.

The slow flow of food and medicines has prompted warnings of famine and starvation among the territory’s population.

In May, Foreign Secretary David Lammy paused negotiations towards a UK trade deal with Israel as the Government sought to pressure Israel to abandon its planned offensive into Gaza.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, France’s president Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney also wrote a joint statement last month warning that Israel’s leaders risked “breaching International Humanitarian Law”, and calling for more aid to be allowed into Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu responded by claiming the three leaders were on the “wrong side” of history.

In September last year, the Government halted 30 out of around 350 arms sales licences to Israel, for fear they may be used for war crimes.

Ministers insist that this means F-35 fighter jets used by Israel no longer receive replacement parts from the UK, and no UK-made bombs or ammunition are used in Gaza.

Lord David Cameron has previously said he considered sanctioning both Israeli ministers in his final days as foreign secretary in Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government.