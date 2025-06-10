Scottish Government refuses to rule out changes to pensioners’ winter payment

The Scottish Government has not ruled out making changes to its equivalent on the winter fuel payment scheme, amid concerns some pensioners could be left worse off than their counterparts south of the border.

A spokesperson for First Minister John Swinney said ministers at Holyrood were “trying to understand the fiscal implications” of Monday’s policy change by the UK Government.

After cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the poorest pensioners last year, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has now confirmed some nine million pensioners in England and Wales will receive the benefit this winter.

The payment, worth up to £300, will be restored to the vast majority of pensioners who previously received it, with those with an income of under £35,000 a year qualifying for the UK Government’s payment.

In Scotland, ministers had already announced plans to ensure all pensioner households receive a payment.

The Pension Age Winter Heating Payment will see all pensioner households get at least £100, with poorer pensioners getting either £200 or £300 depending on their age.

Labour, however, challenged SNP ministers to ensure that “no struggling Scottish pensioners will be left out of pocket under their plans”.

Mr Swinney’s spokesperson confirmed that, as it stands, the policy in Scotland has not been changed.

But adding that ministers are “trying to understand the fiscal implications” of what has been announced”, the spokesperson refused to rule out future changes to the payments.

“We will always seek to support pensioners in Scotland the best we can, we are absolutely committed to that,” the spokesperson said.

The change in policy from the UK Government will bring additional money for the Scottish Government – with the spokesperson stressing SNP ministers are “still trying to understand” how much extra cash could be due.

Here, the spokesperson stressed the Scottish Government’s budget is “set largely by Westminster”, adding: “We have to, frankly, read the tea leaves sometimes about what is going to happen to our block grant throughout the year.”

The comments from the First Minister’s spokesperson came as Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville described the UK Government’s handling of of the benefit as “shambolic”.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said she was ‘deeply disappointed’ in how the UK Government had handled the change (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Somerville welcomed Labour’s U-turn on the benefit cut, but said the decision should never have happened in the first place.

She told BBC Radio Scotland it was “very difficult to try and run a devolved social security system when you’re actually finding out some of the details on social media before you can actually find out the details from the Government”.

The Social Justice Secretary insisted that was “no way for the Governments to work together,”, adding she was “deeply disappointed in the way that the UK Government have handled this once again with the Scottish Government”.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray stressed the benefit was devolved to Scotland, saying: “This is a devolved payment. There’s lots of social security that is devolved in Scotland. It is up to the Scottish Government to develop that and come up with their own policy.”

The Labour MP also told BBC Radio Scotland the Scottish Government’s winter fuel payments system meant that “limited public money” will go towards helping millionaire pensioners with their heating bills.

He insisted the initial decision by the UK Government to scrap the universal payments had been the “right thing to do at the time”, but added that changes could be made to this now the economy has been “stabilised”.