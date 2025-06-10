Ofcom investigates 4chan and porn site over suspected child safety breaches

Ofcom has launched a string of investigations into 4chan, a porn site operator and several file-sharing platforms over suspected failures to protect children and prevent illegal content.

The media regulator is looking into whether the sites have broken new rules under the Online Safety Act, which require online services to crack down on child sexual abuse material and put strong safety measures in place for UK users.

The platforms under investigation include 4chan, porn provider First Time Videos, which runs FTVGirls.com and FTVMilfs.com, and seven file-sharing services: Im.ge, Krakenfiles, Nippybox, Nippydrive, Nippyshare, Nippyspace and Yolobit.

Ofcom said it received complaints about illegal activity on 4chan and potential sharing of child abuse images on the file-sharing sites.

The offices of Ofcom (Yui Mok/PA)

It also said none of the services responded to legal information requests.

The First Time Videos probe will examine whether it has “highly effective” age checks to stop children viewing porn, which is now a legal requirement for such sites.

A spokesperson said: “We have received complaints about the potential for illegal content and activity on 4chan, and possible sharing of child sexual abuse material on the file-sharing services.”

If the companies are found to have broken the law, Ofcom can impose fines of up to £18 million or 10% of global turnover, and even seek court orders to block UK access.

The regulator said more enforcement action is expected as wider parts of the Online Safety Act come into force from the end of July.