Marks & Spencer reopens website for orders after major cyber attack

Marks & Spencer has reopened its website to shoppers after it was forced to halt internet orders in April following a damaging cyber attack.

The retail giant said shoppers are now able to buy a selection of its best-selling fashion ranges and new products for home delivery to England, Scotland and Wales.

In a statement published on social media, M&S managing director of clothing, home and beauty John Lyttle said: “More of our fashion, home and beauty products will be added every day, and we will resume deliveries to Northern Ireland and Click and Collect in the coming weeks.

“Thank you sincerely for your support and for shopping with us.”

M&S has reopened its website for online orders for the first time in over six weeks (M&S/PA)

It followed a major cyber attack in April that has seen the group face heavy disruption.

M&S halted orders on its website over the Easter weekend, and was also left with some empty shelves after being targeted by hackers.

Customer personal data – which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth – was also taken by hackers in the attack.

M&S revealed last month that the hack was caused by “human error”, and would cost it around £300 million.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said on reporting annual figures in May that hackers gained access to the company’s IT systems through a third party.

He said at the time: “We didn’t leave the door open, this wasn’t anything to do with under-investment.

“Everyone is vulnerable. For us, we were unlucky on this particular day through some human error.”

While its 565 stores have been able to remain open and trade throughout, contactless payments were impacted initially – while there was also some stock availability issues as it had to temporarily switch to manual processes following the attack.

M&S said the incident is likely to drag its group operating profits down by around £300 million this year, but it expects this to be reduced through cost management, insurance and other reactions.

The company suggested it could reduce the impact of the attack by as much as “half”.

Shares in M&S lifted 3% in Tuesday morning trading.

The website has been open for browsing only since the hack, with the group confirming last month that online sales and profits in its fashion, home and beauty business have been “heavily impacted” by the disruption.

Mr Machin recently said the problems may not be fully resolved until July.