Marks & Spencer reopens website after major cyber attack

Marks & Spencer has reopened its website to customers after it was forced to halt internet orders in April following a damaging cyber attack.

The retail giant said shoppers are now able to buy a selection of its best-selling fashion ranges and new products for home delivery to England, Scotland and Wales.

In a statement published on social media, M&S managing director of clothing, home and beauty John Lyttle said: “More of our fashion, home and beauty products will be added every day, and we will resume deliveries to Northern Ireland and Click and Collect in the coming weeks.”

It followed a major cyber attack in April that saw the group face heavy disruption.

M&S halted orders on its website over the Easter weekend, and was also left with some empty shelves after being targeted by hackers.

Customer personal data – which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth – was also taken by hackers in the attack.