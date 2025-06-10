Investments in UK tech sector will create hundreds of jobs, says Government

Hundreds of jobs are set to be created across the UK as part of a raft of investments in the technology sector, the Government has announced.

It comes as Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle told an audience at London Tech Week that the UK must be at “the cutting edge” of rapidly growing technologies, such as AI.

The technology sector is a key area of the Government’s efforts to accelerate growth in the UK economy, in a bid to support efforts to increase spending.

On Tuesday, a number of “significant investments” in the sector were announced in areas including AI and fintech, which will see some companies setting up in the UK for the first time.

Liquidity, a US-based AI fintech business, revealed it will launch its European headquarters in London as part of a plan to invest an additional £1.5 billion over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Capgemini said it will expand UK operations with a new London headquarters.

Netcompany, a Danish IT consultancy, will also invest £2 million to expand its Leeds office and is launching a new site in Edinburgh, which will ultimately create 150 jobs.

Other investments include InnovX AI, a major European start-up hub, investing £14.7 million in a new London technology site, creating 30 jobs.

Mr Kyle said: “We have all seen over the last few years, just how rapidly and profoundly technologies like AI are transforming the economy, and our society.

“Britain can – and must – be at the cutting edge of this change.

“The era of hesitancy is over: we can be the masters of our fate, and through the measures I am announcing today, we will harness the vast potential of our trillion-pound tech sector to help remake our country for the better.”

The Government said on Tuesday that it was opening its Science and Technology Venture Capital Fellowship for a second cohort and round of applications, to increase the capacity of the UK financial sector to invest in start-up businesses in the sector.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Securing valuable high-tech investment is an integral mission of this government and seeing global investors put billions in the UK economy shows the plan for change is working, with more and more companies choosing Britain.

“With tech being identified as a key growth sector in our upcoming modern industrial strategy, we’re not only helping attract and secure investment, but delivering long-term, stable growth that supports skilled jobs and raises living standards across the UK.”