Independent Scotland would cut ties with Israel, says SNP Westminster leader

An independent Scotland would sever diplomatic ties with Israel, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.

Speaking on the News Agents podcast, Stephen Flynn said he was “deeply upset and angry” about what was happening in Gaza as he hit out at the UK Government’s “weak” position on the issue.

The Scottish Government, under the leadership of both Humza Yousaf and John Swinney, has been outspoken on the conflict, consistently calling for a ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to be able to enter Gaza.

The Aberdeen South MP also said the UK Government should do something to catch the Israeli government’s attention as it looks to ramp up pressure.

Asked if an independent Scotland would close its embassies in Israel and break off relations with the country, Mr Flynn said it would.

“I’ve gone into the House of Commons on God knows how many occasions now and listened to David Lammy and Hamish Falconer, the Middle East minister, and they’ve told us how ‘we’re going to do this, or we’re going to do that, and this is the latest thing we’re going to do’.

“And then he stands up and says, ‘but they’re ignoring us’.

“Well, if they’re ignoring you, then do something that captures their attention.”

Mr Flynn’s comments come as the Foreign Secretary announced the UK would be sanctioning two Israeli ministers.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s security minister and finance minister respectively, have been “inciting violence against Palestinian people for months and months and months, they have been encouraging egregious abuses of human rights”, David Lammy said.

Both will be subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

The Westminster SNP leader went on to say that it would not be “wise” for his party’s MPs to visit Israel, claiming they were likely to be turned away from the country, as happened with Labour MPs earlier this year, owing to the party’s outspoken opposition to the conduct of the war in Gaza.

“I’d be amazed if any of them did, because they’re not daft, and they probably know that they would get turned around and stuck on a plane right back out Israel,” he said.

“Look, I’m deeply, deeply upset and angry about what’s happened in Gaza, and what continues to happen in Gaza, and the fact that the UK position has been so weak for far too long in respect of this.

“I think it’s important that you convey your views to people who are rational actors.”