Former TV presenter David Bull named new chairman of Reform UK

David Bull has been named as Reform UK’s new chairman.

The former television presenter and medical doctor was announced as the party’s chairman at a press conference in Westminster on Tuesday.

His appointment comes after businessman Zia Yusuf resigned from the position last week.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Yusuf said that he is “hugely excited” that Dr Bull was taking the role.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate him and I know he’s going to do an incredible job for us,” he added.

Nigel Farage said Dr Bull would come to the chairman’s role with “terrific verve, energy, enthusiasm”, adding: “It’s going to be great fun”.

Nigel Farage said Dr Bull would bring ‘terrific verve, energy, enthusiasm’ (Jeff Moore/PA)

Mr Yusuf returned to Reform over the weekend, just 48 hours after he quit, saying he had made an “error”.

He will lead the party’s plans to cut public spending – the so-called “UK Doge”, based on the US Department of Government Efficiency which was led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Mr Yusuf quit as chairman after an internal row in which he described a question asked to the Prime Minister by the party’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, about banning the burka as “dumb”.