Boss of company that owns strike-hit Hull Trains to step down

The managing director of the company that owns strike-hit Hull Trains is to step down, it was revealed tonight.

Martijn Gilbert will step away from his position with immediate effect.

Members of Aslef have staged a series of strikes for months over the sacking of a colleague for a safety issue.

Steve Montgomery, First Rail managing director, said: “After nearly three years as the managing director of our open access rail businesses, Tram Operations Limited and London Cableway, Martijn Gilbert has decided to pursue another leadership opportunity and will step away from his position with immediate effect.

“Martijn has led the team successfully in this period, achieving significant results and we wish Martijn well for the future.

“Stuart Jones, commercial director open access, will take on the remit of managing director of our open access businesses.

“Stuart has been instrumental in driving our open access strategy forward and will now focus on achieving that growth whilst driving performance excellence.

“Fran Barrett, business assurance director First Rail, will additionally take on the leadership of Tram Operations Limited and London Cableway on an interim basis.”

Aslef has been critical of Mr Gilbert’s role in the dispute.

The union says the driver was unfairly sacked for raising a safety issue, which the company denies.