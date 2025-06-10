Biggest ever UK lottery prize could be won on Tuesday

The biggest lottery prize the UK has ever seen could be won on Tuesday after Friday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners.

The jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday sees the £208 million EuroMillions jackpot still up for grabs.

“A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane while also landing them at the number one spot on the National Lottery’s biggest wins list.

“The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we could see multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.”

One UK ticket-holder became a millionaire on Friday after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £2.02 million.

No players won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot by matching the five Thunderball numbers, 03, 14, 31, 32, 34, and the Thunderball number 06.