Pret a Manger to open new larger-format stores in expansion plan

Pret a Manger is launching new-format stores with made-to-order food and more dining space as part of efforts to accelerate its regional expansion across the UK.

The sandwich and coffee chain, which has been popular with London commuters, has said the new stores are designed to encourage customers to dine in and take their time, as it also adapts to increased remote working.

Pret, which has now grown to an estate of 500 sites across the UK, is trialling the new format in Broughty Ferry near Dundee and Maidenhead, Berkshire.

It said this would differentiate from the format of most of its London stores, where it primarily sells “grab-and-go” products, with customers typically served in less than a minute.

It has developed an exclusive menu for the shops, where much of its menu is made to order, there is more space for dine-in customers and it will operate a Little Stars Cafe play area for families with young children.

The move is part of efforts by Pret to expand beyond London, with the vast majority of its recent coffee shop openings taking place outside the capital.

Clare Clough, Pret’s managing director for UK & Europe, said: “Throughout the past five years, we’ve made it a priority to bring Pret to more people, whether you’re a City worker commuting to the office, a parent juggling work and family life, or someone catching up with friends.

“Now, we’re taking that further, making Pret a destination for customers in a bit less of a rush who want a comfortable space to enjoy delicious food and spend time with family and friends.

“Our teams have been hard at work making sure everything from the shop design to the unique menu items have been carefully thought through and we can’t wait to see how our customers respond.”

The business was founded in London in 1986 by Julian Metcalfe and Sinclair Beecham. It was bought by German investor JAB Holdings in 2018 for around £1.5 billion.

Last week, JAB said it could consider selling a stake in the sandwich chain ahead of a potential stock market flotation.