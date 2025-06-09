Murder suspects remanded in custody accused of killing boy, 16

Two men charged with murdering a 16-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run and three counts of attempted murder have appeared in court.

Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Armaan Ahmed, 26, were not asked to enter any pleas when they were remanded in custody at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court accused of killing Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi.

The teenager was walking along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield last Wednesday when he was hit by an Audi car and suffered fatal injuries.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, who died after being hit by a car last week (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Police said officers understood that the Audi had driven towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider, an 18-year-old man who suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

District Judge James Gould was told that the two defendants are both charged with the same offences, all alleged to have been committed on Wednesday June 4.

The judge told Ahmed and Ahmed, who appeared alongside each other in the glass-fronted dock: “The next hearing in your case in respect of all of these charges is the 10th of June at the crown court in Sheffield.

“You have no right to apply for bail at this stage and accordingly you are remanded in custody and you will appear tomorrow at the Crown Court.”

During the three-minute hearing on Monday, the men, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, spoke only to give their names, dates of birth and address.

Police at the scene in the Darnall area last week (Dave Higgens/PA)

Details of the attempted murder charges were not read to the defendants, who were both represented by the same defence lawyer.

Relatives of Abdullah said last week that he had recently arrived in the UK from Yemen “for a better future” and was devoted to his family.

He arrived in the UK two or three months ago, and was enjoying learning English ahead of starting at college in September.

Abdullah’s relative Saleh Alsirkal said: “His dad brought him over to change his life, to get a better future for his son, but this has happened and destroyed everything.”

Mr Alsirkal added that Abdullah was a “kind boy” who just wanted to look after his family, including his three sisters.

Two people, a man aged 46 and a 45-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been bailed pending further inquiries, police said.