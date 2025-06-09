Matalan to revamp store chain with new openings in £25 million investment

Matalan has unveiled plans to open new stores and refurbish shops across the UK as part of a £25 million investment into the fashion and homeware chain.

The value retailer said physical shops remained “at the centre” of its transformation programme.

It is set to open 10 new and relocated stores this year, expanding in regions including London, Essex, Hampshire, and Northern Ireland.

The investment will also go towards upgrading 30 existing shops across the country.

The refurbishments mean customers will see changes such as more defined departments, services like fitting rooms and tills relocated to a single area, and modernised checkout areas in some shops with faster self-service tills.

Matalan also revealed it would be launching a new app for shopping and loyalty rewards.

Newly-revamped stores in locations including Croydon, Bristol, and Dumfries have benefited from a stronger-than-expected jump in sales, the company said.

Matalan has about 265 shops across the UK and overseas.

It came under new ownership at the start of 2023 after a group of lenders took control from founder John Hargreaves, who set up the company in 1985.

The group, led by Invesco, Man GLG, Napier Park and Tresidor, took the reins of the fashion business after it had launched a sales process.

Matalan said it secured £25 million from its investors last month which it was using to fund the revamp of its store estate.

James Dorling, Matalan’s property director, said: “Matalan storefronts have been a fixture of UK communities for 40 years, so it is only right that bricks-and-mortar retail remains at the centre of our transformation programme.

“With 10 exciting new store openings and extensive refurbishments across our estate, this investment marks a step-change in our strategy – creating a better, more seamless shopping experience for our loyal existing customers, while also introducing the Matalan brand to new consumers.”