‘I don’t want to die’ – murder inquiry launched after boy, 14, stabbed

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a “horrific incident” in north Manchester.

The teenager ran to a house nearby in New Moston after being injured, telling the resident, “I don’t want to die,” the Manchester Evening News reported.

“He just came through the door and said ‘I’ve been stabbed’.

“We sat him down on a chair and phoned an ambulance,” the resident told the newspaper.

“He just kept saying ‘I don’t want to die.'”

Despite the efforts of the emergency services and staff from an air ambulance, the boy died in hospital.

Police said two boys aged 14 and 16 are under arrest on suspicion of murder and a girl, 14, and woman, 37, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers were first called to Nevin Road, New Moston, at about 5pm on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Police said early investigations established the identities of possible suspects and after attending a nearby address, the woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A short time later the two boys were arrested on suspicion of murder. The teenage girl was arrested overnight, GMP said.

All four remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton of GMP said: “This incident will have shocked and saddened the local community, and distressed anyone who witnessed it.

“We are deploying significant resources to this murder investigation, and this led to quickly identifying potential suspects.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances around the incident – there will be a large police presence and several scenes in place while we continue to investigate this horrific incident.

“The boy’s family are being supported by our officers and we are determined to give them the answers they deserve.

“We will provide updates to the family and the community as the investigation continues.

“Despite making several arrests, this is still a live investigation, and we are looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time quoting log 2250 of 8/6/25.”

Information can be reported by calling 101, using the GMP website or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.