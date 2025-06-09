Historic England laboratories given ‘state-of-the-art’ refurbishment

The laboratories used by Historic England’s scientists to carry out research from some of the country’s most significant heritage sites are reopening after a state-of-the-art refit.

The Fort Cumberland Laboratories in Portsmouth, Hampshire, have been equipped with tools to help understand how historic artefacts are made and how best to preserve them.

The site has been central in projects ranging from the re-excavation of Silbury Hill in Wiltshire, conserving artefacts from the 18th century Dutch warship the Rooswijk off the Kent coast and the analysis of human remains at Birdoswald Roman Fort Cemetery at Hadrian’s Wall in Cumbria.

An Historic England spokeswoman said: “The specialist work of Historic England’s science facility at Fort Cumberland plays a vital role in telling the stories of England’s past.

Irene Bargagli, conservation and heritage science technician at Historic England, operating the Scanning Electron Microscope (Historic England Archive/PA)

“Over the last 75 years, its archaeologists and heritage scientists have made a significant contribution to understanding our past.

“Housing nationally important reference collections and advanced analytical instrumentation, Fort Cumberland is managed by a team of heritage scientists who provide bespoke advice and services to the heritage sector, as well as producing globally-recognised best practice guidance.”

The renovations, funded by Historic England, have involved reconfiguring the lab spaces with new flooring, heating and cooling systems while new posts have been created with funding awarded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

The new equipment includes a scanning electron microscope and energy dispersive spectrometry system (SEM-EDS) for analysing historic materials to which will provide an insight into how they are made as well as assess their condition and how to preserve them for longer.

A pewter writing set/ ink well which was recovered from the Rooswijk shipwreck (Historic England/PA)

The spokeswoman said: “The upgraded SEM-EDS allows imaging of very small features (e.g. nanocrystals) as well as mapping the chemical composition of a wide range of materials.

“Expected uses include identifying dental wear in archaeological remains; causes of bone discolouration or butchering marks; wood and fibre species; insect remains; plant remains; and historic building materials.”

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The amazing work of our archaeologists and heritage scientists is helping to uncover the hidden stories that connect us to our distant past.

“This new investment in Fort Cumberland’s laboratories will enhance our research and conservation work, and improve access to our expertise, equipment and collections, helping more people to enjoy and care for their heritage.”