Government facing ‘walk of shame’ over Chinese embassy decision – Duncan Smith

Plans for a Chinese super-embassy in central London have become a “walk of shame” for the Government, a former leader of the Conservative Party has said.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said response by the Government to the proposed embassy near the the capital’s financial district had become “Project Kowtow”, as he criticised the Government for “one denial after another (and) one betrayal after another”.

Sir Iain referred to the warnings reportedly issued by the White House and Dutch government to Downing Street over the plans, which is set to be scrutinised by ministers. The worries stem from the close proximity of the proposed embassy’s Royal Mint Court site to data centres and communication cables.

The Sunday Times said the US was “deeply concerned” about the plans, quoting a senior US official.

In response, planning minister Matthew Pennycook said he could not give a full response as the matter was still to come before the department for a decision, and any verdict could be challenged by the courts.

Sir Iain said: “Beijing has a recent history of cutting cables and confirmed infrastructure hacks, including embedding malware capable of disabling all that infrastructure.

“Minister Peter Kyle yesterday on television said surprisingly that this was in the planning process and could be managed. Will the minister correct this record? The planning inquiry has concluded, no changes can be made to the Chinese planning application at all.

“I’ll remind him the application contains nothing about cabling. Indeed to the inquiry, the Chinese have rejected only two requests, which he referred to actually, made by the Government in the letter from the foreign and home secretaries, despite ministers regularly saying that this letter, and I quote, should give those concerned, ‘comfort’.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith took part in a protest over the plans for the embassy in February (PA/Jordan Pettitt)

The Conservative MP said rerouting the cables would cost millions of pounds, and asked Mr Pennycook why the Government had denied the existence of cables until the White House confirmed it.

He asked Mr Pennycook to deny reports by Chinese state media, saying the UK had given the Chinese assurances that it would allow a development “no matter what”.

He added: “I see this as Project Kowtow, one denial after another, one betrayal after another. No wonder our allies believe that this Chinese mega embassy is now becoming a walk of shame for the Government.”

Mr Pennycook replied because of the “quasi-judicial nature” of his role, he could not comment on details of the application. He also said it would not be “appropriate” for him to comment on the cabling or national security issues.

He said he did not “recognise the characterisation” by the Sunday Times of the embassy being raised in talks between the UK and China on trade.

“It is important to also emphasise that only material planning considerations can be taken into account in determining this case,” he said. “But, as I say, I cannot comment in any detail on a case and it is not yet before the department.”

Tory shadow communities secretary Kevin Hollinrake said Parliament had been treated with disdain by the Government.

Mr Hollinrake said: “Question after question, letter after letter, the Government has consistently treated Parliament with complete disregard on this matter. Stonewalling legitimate inquiries about national security, about ministerial discussions, and warnings about security bodies.”

He added: “Why won’t the Government follow the examples of the US, Australian, and Irish governments which veto similar embassies that threaten their national security?

“The Government is on the verge of making a decision that will lead to huge risk, that will persist for decades. Will they change course before it is too late?”

Mr Pennycook replied: “No decision has been made on this case. No application is yet before the department.”

Marie Rimmer, Labour MP for St Helens South and Whiston, said: “China has a track record of aggressive state-backed espionage, and surely this country cannot afford to make a massive underestimation of what risk if this would go ahead?”

She added: “We cannot not say anything in this House. We must comment on what we see, and please understand that we must do so.”

Meanwhile, former security minister, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, asked whether the Government believed the Chinese would treat a similar application in the same way.

He said: “Do you honestly believe that thr minister thinks that the Chinese would look at this proposal in the same way?

“Do we actually in this House believe that our economic security being threatened, as highlighted by the Americans and the Dutch, would go through a bureaucratic planning process with no ability to vary it because, frankly, them’s the orders?

“I don’t think that’s the way China would do it, and it’s certainly not the way we should.”

Mr Pennycook replied: “I’m very glad that we have a different and more robust planning system than the People’s Republic of China.”