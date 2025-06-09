‘Funny, caring, hardworking’ 14-year-old boy stabbed to death is named

A 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Manchester has been named by police as Ibrahima Seck, with his family paying tribute to him as “funny, caring and hardworking”.

Ibrahima was found with stab wounds after Greater Manchester Police were called to Nevin Road, New Moston, at around 5pm on Sunday to reports of a serious assault.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services and staff from an air ambulance, the boy died in hospital.

In a statement released by the force, the teenager’s parents said: “Ibrahima was a well-liked young boy. He was funny, caring, and hardworking.

“He was our best friend.”

They added: “He was so smiley and always made everybody laugh. He was a good boy.

“Why would anyone do this to him? He does nothing wrong.”

Police have detained another teenager, a 14-year-old boy, on suspicion of murder having earlier arrested two boys aged 14 and 16 on suspicion of the same charge.

A girl, 14, and woman, 37, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenager ran to a nearby house after being injured, telling the resident, “I don’t want to die”, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Ibrahima Seck (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

“He just came through the door and said, ‘I’ve been stabbed’,” the resident told the newspaper.

“We sat him down on a chair and phoned an ambulance.

“He just kept saying, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten said: “Firstly, the force and I would like to pass on our condolences to Ibrahima’s loved ones and we will continue to support them at this sad time.

“This incident that has seen a young boy sadly die has understandably rocked the local community in New Moston.

“We have made significant headway in the investigation which has seen us arrest another suspect on suspicion of murder, that takes the arrest total up to five and we are continuing with questioning those suspects today.”

He urged anyone with information, doorbell or dashcam footage or eyewitness accounts to call police on 101 quoting log 2250 of June 8 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.