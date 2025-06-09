Father and daughter, nine, dead after house fire

A nine-year-old girl and her father have died and an 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a house fire.

The two died after the blaze broke out in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, on Sunday, police said.

Medics tried to save the father’s life but he died at the scene in Russell Close, while the nine-year-old was taken to hospital but died later that day.

The 11-year-old girl was also taken to hospital, where she remains.

It is believed the mother was out of the country at the time of the fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four crews to tackle the blaze, which was reported at around 6am.

Det Insp Paul Greatorex, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

“Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

“While our inquiries remain ongoing, we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

“Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.”

Emergency services at the scene in Russell Close, Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Councillor Ali Arshad, who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group, said he had asked the community, which he described as “close-knit”, not to speculate.

He said: “There’s been no speculation. Everybody has respected the wishes of the family.”

He said the family of the victims were “absolutely amazing people”, adding: “They keep themselves to themselves and are always cheery and willing to help.”