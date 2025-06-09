Children to go free on buses in West of England during summer holiday

Children in the West of England will be able to travel on buses for free during the school summer holiday, the region’s mayor has announced.

The offer could benefit around 150,000 young people aged five to 15 in Bath & North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset, and South Gloucestershire, the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority said.

No bus pass or registration will be required to access the scheme, which is due to run from July 19 to September 5.

Mayor of the West of England Helen Godwin, who announced the plans at Hengrove Play Park in south Bristol on Monday, said the initiative would “help people save money and encourage greener travel”, as well as “inspire the next generation of bus passengers”.

Ms Godwin, who was elected mayor last month, added: “With free travel for 150,000 kids, local families will more easily have busloads of fun during the school holidays.”

Pupils from Perry Court E-ACT Academy joined local council leaders at the announcement, alongside bus operators including First Bus, Stagecoach and Bath Bus Company.

The initiative is subject to final approvals and would apply to all registered commercial and supported bus services, with limited exemptions such as airport routes.

It will be funded through a share of the £13.5 million Bus Grant awarded to the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority by the Department for Transport.

Children under five already travel free on most services in the West of England, while fares for five to 15-year-olds are currently capped at £1 per journey.