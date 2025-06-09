Body found by police confirmed to be missing Colombian woman

Police have confirmed that a body found over the weekend is that of a Colombian woman who disappeared after leaving her east London home.

Yajaira Castro Mendez, 46, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on May 31, having left her home in Ilford on the morning of May 29.

An investigation was launched and 51-year-old Juan Francisco Toledo, of Lambeth, south London, was arrested on June 4 and subsequently charged with murder.

Police conducted a search for Ms Castro Mendez and found a body in the Bolderwood area of Hampshire on Saturday, which has now been formally identified as her.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Sean Beasley said: “This is a very sad development in the investigation and our thoughts are very much with Yajaira’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Officers have been working around the clock and continue to investigate the circumstances.

“There are still crime scenes in place and we’re working closely with Hampshire Police. We thank the community for their patience as we carry out our investigation and we continue to appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to please come forward.”

Francisco Toledo, who police have said was known to the victim, was remanded in custody after appearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on June 6 to attend the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Ms Castro Mendez’s disappearance was initially treated as a missing person investigation led by local officers but the investigation was transferred to the Met’s Specialist Crime Command on June 5, after a range of extensive further inquiries suggested she had come to harm.

People are urged to contact police via 101 or @MetCC quoting CAD 3020/06JUN2, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the charity’s website.