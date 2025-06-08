Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after 15-year-old injured in park

Two teenage boys and a teenage girl have been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a country park.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to an injured teenage boy on Margaret Terrace in New Herrington, Sunderland, at about 6.10pm on Friday, Northumbria Police said.

The boy had sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article, the force said.

Two 16-year-old boys and a girl aged 15 were arrested and have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, remain in custody and will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The injured boy remains in a stable condition in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

It is understood by police that the teenager was assaulted within the grounds of Herrington Country Park.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Walker said on Saturday: “Our officers remain in the area to offer reassurance and investigate, which involves some search activity within Herrington Country Park.

“While inquiries remain at an early stage, it is believed some of those involved could be known to each other.”

She added: “We know this is a high footfall area and it’s likely there were lots of people in and around the park at the time of the incident.

“If you were in the area, or you witnessed anything, then please reach out and share any details with us as soon as possible.”