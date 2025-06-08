Three arrested after teenage boy dies in Manchester

Three people have been arrested after a teenage boy died in north Manchester.

Police were called to the Nevin Road area of New Moston at about 5pm on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A teenager has died and a murder investigation has been launched, the force said.

The boy’s family is being supported by officers.

Three people have been arrested.

Photos from the scene show a police cordon on Nevin Road and another at the nearby Fairway Inn pub.

Superintendent Marcus Noden said: “This is a distressing and heart-breaking incident where a boy has lost his life.

“We are still trying to establish the circumstances around the incident and have a number of scenes in place.

“Officers are looking for information or eyewitness accounts from anyone who was in the Nevin Road area of New Moston at around 5pm today quoting log 2250 of 8/6/25.

“Information can be reported by calling 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also use the reporting tools on our website – always call 999 in an emergency.

“We will bring updates as we get them as the investigation continues.”