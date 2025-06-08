Midwife struck off after claiming vaccines ‘attacked babies’ on social media

A midwife has been struck off the register after posting claims on social media that vaccinations attacked babies while in their mother’s womb during pregnancy.

Seana Mary Kerr, of Newry, Northern Ireland, also told a pregnant woman in a shop that she should not be wearing a face mask during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) tribunal panel judgment.

Ms Kerr, who had been a registered midwife since 2007, was found by a panel to have placed the woman at “significant risk of harm” with her views, while she had “risked seriously undermining the public confidence” in her profession at a crucial time with her posts.

In the first of three social media posts in September 2020, Ms Kerr said that babies were being attacked in the womb through vaccination of mothers during pregnancy.

Then, in March 2021, she claimed healthcare professionals were being “complicit” in the national response to Covid-19, and that the health crisis was “a Trojan horse intend[ed] to introduce a new era for humanity”.

A further post in December that year made reference to how a group of people, described as “they”, had been “planting the seeds” about Covid-19 over Christmas 2020 by referring to “some bat in China”.

Ms Kerr’s advice and social media comments were given when she had identified herself as a midwife and was “promoting her opinion on matters of clinical importance”, the panel found.

“The panel considered that the actions of Ms Kerr took place during an exceptionally unusual time, where the entirety of the NHS was mobilised to protect the public from the international Covid-19 pandemic,” they said.

“Therefore, by expressing the view that other healthcare professionals, who Ms Kerr was working with in the Trust, were acting in ways which may cause harm, a view Ms Kerr held which was against the recognised guidance at the time, Ms Kerr risked seriously undermining the public confidence in the profession.

“It further noted that by making these accusations that Ms Kerr’s colleagues may have suffered harm while working in an unprecedented and challenging situation.”

The midwife approached the pregnant woman in the shop, which was her place of work, during the other allegation in question in August 2020.

She identified herself as a midwife before advising the woman that she should not be wearing the face mask as it reduced the amount of oxygen her baby was receiving.

Ms Kerr went on to tell the woman that she should not receive a flu vaccination as this would increase the risk of her baby being stillborn.

The panel found the pregnant woman and her family were caused “significant emotional harm” as a result of Ms Kerr’s behaviour.

“The panel noted that it is a reasonable expectation of everyone working in a public environment, such as a shop, that they will not be approached and given personal, clinical advice and that such advice would normally only be given during a private clinical appointment or at an antenatal class,” they said.

“Therefore, by approaching Patient A in her place of work, outside a clinical relationship, unsolicited, Ms Kerr placed her at significant risk of harm.”

The panel found Ms Kerr’s fitness to practise was still impaired and that there was a risk of the individual repeating her behaviour.

Ms Kerr did not show any remorse for her misconduct or demonstrate any insight into her previous actions, and had not engaged with the NMC since June 2022, the panel said.

It made an order to strike Ms Kerr’s name from the register, after a 12-month suspension order had previously been imposed last year.