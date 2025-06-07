Two boys and girl arrested after 15-year-old seriously injured

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in Sunderland.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an injured teenage boy on Margaret Terrace in New Herrington at about 6.10pm on Friday, Northumbria Police said.

Emergency services attended the scene where the boy, aged 15, had sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article, the force said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and remains in a stable condition. His next of kin have been informed.

Northumbria Police added that the investigation is at an early stage but it is understood the boy had been assaulted within the grounds of Herrington Country Park.

Two boys, aged 16, and a girl, aged 15, were arrested in connection with the report on suspicion of assault and have been further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the force said.

They remain in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Walker, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a serious incident which saw a young boy assaulted – and we wish him well as he is treated in hospital.

“I would like to reassure our communities that we’re carrying out extensive inquiries to understand what happened, with three people in custody being questioned by police.

“Our officers remain in the area to offer reassurance and investigate, which involves some search activity within Herrington Country Park.

“While inquiries remain at an early stage, it is believed some of those involved could be known to each other.”

She added: “We know this is a high footfall area, and it’s likely there were lots of people in and around the park at the time of the incident.

“If you were in the area, or you witnessed anything, then please reach out and share any details with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or footage should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on the force’s website, or call 101, quoting reference number: NP-20250606-0954.