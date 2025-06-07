Sudden downpours and rumbles of thunder across parts of England

Heavy rain and showers have produced rumbles of thunder across parts of England on Saturday.

It came as a particularly intense band of showers charged east through the south and west, and forecasters said people should expect sudden downpours, thunder and dramatic skies.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was in place for most the day. The highest rainfall total was in Worlds End, Hampshire, where 31.9mm was recorded in the 12 hours to 8.30pm.

The deluge saw rainfall totals of around 27-28mm across the southern stretch of the UK.

Met Office data shows England recorded 32.8mm of rain last month – almost half the usual monthly average.

The weather warning was initially for parts of central and southern England and Wales to 6pm, and was later altered to cover east, south-east and south-west England to 9pm.

As the weather warning expired, Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said: “The band that had the most active showers on it, so had the most sort of lightning strikes within it, is now just off of the east coast of the country.

“The area of deepest instability has moved away. There are still a few reports of lightning across central England, but I think the worst of it is moving out of the way.

“We’ve lost the daytime heating, and the temperatures today were also adding to that instability and the development of those thunderstorms.”

Top temperature was 19.4C in Manston, Kent, which was one of the areas hit by the downfalls along with Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk, which endured the heaviest showers and thunderstorms and recorded temperatures of around 18.7C.

Conditions are now expected to settle down, but while “there could still be some heavy down bursts at times and heavy showers at times – I think the worst is behind us,” Ms Hutin said.

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday, with a drier day forecast for many, though showers may linger in parts of the North and East.

Clear and sunny spells are expected for many areas but there could be some more persistent showers later in the West and North West.