Single Lotto ticket holder wins £4 million jackpot

A single ticket holder has won the £4 million jackpot in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 11, 17, 27, 30, 39 and 46 while the bonus number was 56.

Players have been urged to check their tickets and call in to claim the top prize, with the jackpot winner matching all six main numbers to take the £4,003,513 sum.

Set of balls 10 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £2 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery operator Allwyn, said: “Amazing news for our lucky Lotto players, as one ticket-holder has won tonight’s £4 million jackpot.

“Luck is clearly in the air, as this is the second Lotto jackpot win in a week, after a single ticket-holder bagged last Saturday’s (May 31) £3.9 million jackpot.”

No players matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Twelve players won £13,000 each after they managed to match four numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 05, 13, 17 and 39 while the Thunderball was 08.

No-one matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, but one ticket holder matched all five regular numbers to win £5,000.