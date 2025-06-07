King and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Royal Windsor Flower Show

The King has visited the Royal Windsor Flower Show, which this year is inspired by an idea from his book.

Charles, who has a passion for gardening, stopped to smell the flowers during his visit to the show which is billed as “a joyful one-day celebration of gardening, nature, food and traditional crafts”.

Gardener Alan Titchmarsh, who is the honorary president of the Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society, helped to welcome the royal party including the Duchess of Edinburgh who officially opened the event.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The theme for this year’s show, held at the York Club in Windsor Great Park, is Patterns in Nature’ inspired by Charles’s 2010 book called Harmony: A New Way Of Looking At Our World.

The King’s Foundation explains Charles’s philosophy of harmony is aimed at understanding “the balance, order and relationships between ourselves and the natural world” to “create a more sustainable future”.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Alan Titchmarsh (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It adds: “The Harmony philosophy sees everything in nature as interconnected, including ourselves.

“This means taking a holistic approach to the challenges facing our planet, and looking to solve these challenges by working with nature, rather than against her.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Chelsea pensioners as she attends the Royal Windsor Flower Show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Apart from looking at the displays Charles smiled and shook hands with members of the public and Sophie chatted with Chelsea pensioners.

There were also expert talks, demonstrations and hands-on workshops on offer for those who attended.

Saturday was the 118th edition of the show, which has Charles as its patron.