Trial date set for three men charged over fires at Keir Starmer properties

A trial date has been set for three men charged in connection with arson attacks on two properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, appeared together at the Old Bailey on Friday. Ukrainian national Petro Pochynok, 34, refused to attend the hearing.

Two of the fires took place in Kentish Town, north London – one in the early hours of May 12 at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street.

The entrance to Sir Keir Starmer’s house in Kentish Town (James Manning/PA)

A car was set alight in the same street four days earlier on May 8.

The other fire was on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington.

Lavrynovych, of Lewisham, south-east London, has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life on May 8, May 11 and May 12.

Carpiuc, from Romford, east London, and Pochynok, of Islington, north London, are each accused of one count of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life between April 17 and May 13.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc appeared at the hearing via videolink from HMP Belmarsh, and spoke only to confirm their identities and dates of birth via an interpreter.

Ms Justice Cheema Grubb told the court that Pochynok had refused to leave his cell for the preliminary hearing.

All three defendants were remanded in custody to next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on October 17.

A provisional trial date was set for April 27 next year in front of a High Court judge.

A fourth person, a 48-year-old man, was arrested by police at Stansted Airport on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the incidents.

The Metropolitan Police said he had been released on bail until next month.