Playgrounds must be saved to stop children being ‘glued to screens’, MPs say

Playgrounds across England must be protected from being “left to rot” so children can avoid being “glued to screens”, ministers have been told.

A cross-party group of MPs are backing plans which would ensure town halls keep play parks in good order, while housing developers would be required to provide “high quality, accessible, inclusive” areas for play on new build sites.

The amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill is expected to be considered when the legislation returns to the Commons on Monday.

Some 49 MPs from the Labour Party, the Greens, and the Liberal Democrats, as well independents, have so far signalled their support for the amendment to the Bill, which would introduce a “play sufficiency duty” in England.

Similar measures already exist in Scotland and Wales, and require councils to regularly assess whether there are enough playgrounds and other play facilities in their areas.

The amendment, introduced by Labour MP Tom Hayes, would also “require new developments to provide high-quality, accessible, inclusive play opportunities which incorporate natural features and are integrated within broader public spaces”, and could see councils withhold planning permission if new estates lead to a net loss of play areas.

Mr Hayes, the MP for Bournemouth East, told the PA news agency: “When playgrounds are left to rot, and we have the power to put things right, what message is that sending to families?

“New Clause 82 is a common-sense, no-cost way to protect the play spaces we have today and ensure developments in the future focus on children.

“England must join Scotland and Wales in providing a play sufficiency duty, and my amendment does just that.”

In January, the Labour MP led a Westminster Hall debate on playgrounds, where he emphasised the importance of play to children’s development and said the Government need to be on the “side of playing children”, as well as the “side of working people” .

The debate was the first of its kind in seven years, he said, and the longest in 17 years, when a national play strategy was introduced by the previous Labour government.

Labour MP Tom Hayes, speaking during a Westminster Hall debate in January, where he urged the Government to consider the importance of playgrounds to children’s development (Parliament TV/ Houses of Parliament)

Mr Hayes added: “Children sitting GCSEs this year weren’t even alive the last time a government, a Labour government, produced a national play strategy and funded playgrounds.

“Today children end up indoors, glued to screens because they don’t have safe play spaces. For families on tight budgets, paying for indoor play isn’t an option.

“They’re left with bare patches of tarmac where a climbing frame should be, or rusted swing frames that only remind them of what used to be.

“Children growing up in cramped flats rely on playgrounds. My amendment supports their right to play and provides inclusive play areas for children with special educational needs and disabilities, too.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was contacted for comment.