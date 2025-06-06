NatWest mobile app down with customers locked out of accounts

NatWest has apologised to customers after service issues left people unable to log in to their mobile app.

Customers are being urged to use online or telephone banking, or go into a branch, while it works to fix the problems.

A spokeswoman for the bank said: “We are aware that customers are experiencing difficulties accessing the NatWest mobile banking app this morning.

“We’re really sorry about this and working to fix it as quickly as possible.

“Customers can still use online and telephone banking, or visit a branch.”

Disgruntled customers took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their frustrations over the outage which have left them unable to send or receive money through the app.

Several users said they could not pay bills, send wages, or transfer funds between accounts on Friday morning.

High street banks have been in the firing line over a string of outages that have affected customers, particularly around the end of month when it is typically pay day for many households.

Data gathered by the Treasury Committee in March found there had been more than 33 days’ worth of unplanned tech and system outages in the last two years for nine of the UK’s biggest banks and building societies.