Most new homes must have solar panels and heat pumps under Government proposals

Builders will be required to fit solar panels on rooftops and install low-carbon heating for most new build homes in England under proposed changes to be published this year.

The Energy Department (Desnz) said on Friday that the future homes standard (FHS), which will be published in autumn, is expected to require new residential properties to have solar panels by default.

Gas boilers will also not meet the proposed standard, meaning low-carbon heating – such as heat pumps – will also likely become the new default under building regulations.

With a significant amount of the UK’s carbon footprint coming from gas heating of homes, the FHS will require new housing in England to produce fewer carbon emissions than those built under current regulations.

Air source heat pumps use electricity and energy from the air to produce heating and hot water (Alamy/PA)

The Government said the measures will also help to slash household energy bills and boost the nation’s energy security.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Solar panels can save people hundreds of pounds off their energy bills, so it is just common sense for new homes to have them fitted as standard.

“So many people just don’t understand why this doesn’t already happen. With our plans, it will.”

Desnz calculates that a typical existing UK home could save around £530 a year from installing rooftop solar based on the current energy price cap.

Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “The future homes standard will ensure new homes are modern and efficient with low-carbon heating, while our common-sense planning changes will now make it easier and cheaper for people to use heat pumps and switch to EVs so they can play their part in bolstering our nation’s energy security.”

Current building regulations do not require developers to add solar panels or heat pumps to new homes.

In 2023, the previous Conservative government proposed new build homes would need solar panel coverage equivalent to 40% of the building’s floor area.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said solar panels can save people hundreds of pounds off their energy bills (PA)

But this also allowed for exemptions, which would lead to no solar on many developments, the current Government says.

Under the proposed changes, developers who cannot meet 40% coverage will still be required to install a reasonable amount of solar coverage – or other forms of renewable electricity generation, with rare exceptions.

Ministers also say the FHS will effectively require low-carbon heating, such as domestic heat pumps installed into new builds.

The previous Conservative government faced criticism for rowing back on its proposals to ban the sale of new gas boilers by 2035.

While the Government is not planning to introduce such a ban, citing concerns around cost, Desnz confirmed on Friday that FHS proposals include mandating minimum criteria for energy efficiency which mean newly built homes have to install greener heating systems.

Recent changes to planning rules aimed at removing barriers to heat pump installations came into force on May 29, enabling households to install a heat pump within one metre of their property’s boundary without having to submit a planning application.

The first quarter of 2025 saw a record number of applications to the boiler upgrade scheme, which provides households with up to £7,500 off the cost of a heat pump, seeing a 73% jump from the same quarter last year.

Charles Wood, deputy director of policy (systems) at Energy UK, said: “This change, alongside wider reforms to planning processes and network connections, will reduce bills for people in new build properties while also giving the industry confidence to invest in increased manufacturing and installer training as demand increases, creating jobs and bringing down technology costs for everyone.”

The UK is legally committed to reaching its net zero target by 2050, meaning the UK must cut carbon emissions until it removes as much as it produces, in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.