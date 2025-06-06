Man charged with murder after disappearance of Colombian woman

A man has been charged with murder after a Colombian woman disappeared after leaving her east London home.

Yajaira Castro Mendez, 46, was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on Saturday May 31 having left her home in Ilford on the morning of Thursday May 29.

Police were at a scene in Gray’s Inn Road, Camden, on Friday as part of their investigation into the incident.

Juan Toledo, 51, of south-east London, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on the same day charged with her murder.

Scotland Yard said the man, who was arrested on Tuesday, is known to Ms Castro Mendez.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Camden, said: “Officers have been working around the clock to find Yajaira. She has not been seen or heard from by her family or friends since the date she was reported missing.

“Yajaira’s disappearance was initially treated as a missing person investigation led by local officers.

“The investigation was then transferred to the Met’s Specialist Crime Command on Thursday (June 5) after a range of extensive further inquiries very sadly suggested she has come to harm.

“Yajaira’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers, and we are keeping them updated with developments.

“Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances and there are crime scenes in place across Camden and Lambeth.

“We thank the community for their patience while we carry out our inquiries and ask that any one with information please comes forward.”

Anyone with information relating to Ms Castro Mendez’s disappearance is asked to contact police via 101 or @MetCC quoting CAD 3020/06JUN25, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.