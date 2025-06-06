Madeleine McCann suspect ‘told police decisive questions can never be answered’

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann sent a letter to police saying “decisive questions can never be answered”, according to reports.

Christian Brueckner, who is in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, reportedly sent a letter to officers saying questions which would implicate him in the case of the three-year-old British girl, who vanished from the same resort 18 years ago, cannot be answered.

In the note, seen and translated by The Sun newspaper, Brueckner reportedly wrote: “It is the important questions, the decisive questions that can never be answered.

“Was I or my vehicle clearly seen near the crime scene on the night of the crime?

A search team close to Praia De Luz, Portugal (James Manning/PA)

“Is there DNA evidence of me at the crime scene? Are there DNA traces of the injured party in my vehicle?

“Are there other traces/DNA carriers of the injured party in my possession? Photos?

“And, don’t forget, is there a body/corpse? All no, no no.”

It is not clear when the letter was written.

Brueckner spent time in the Praia de Luz area between 2000 and 2017 and had photographs and videos of himself near a reservoir.

It comes as German and Portuguese investigators finished three days of searching a 120-acre stretch of land near Lagos, Portugal, on Thursday as part of attempts to source evidence to implicate Brueckner.

In the searches, requested by German authorities, crews spent three days scouring scrubland and abandoned structures.

Brueckner is due to be released from jail in September if no further charges are brought.

In October last year, he was cleared by a German court of unrelated sexual offences, alleged to have taken place in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.