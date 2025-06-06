James Norton and Rebecca Adlington take part in 10-hour charity swim

Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington and actor James Norton have taken part in a wild sea swim for a marine conservation charity.

On Friday, the two were among those to take the plunge in a 10-hour endurance ocean swim at Joss Bay in Kent, to raise money for the Blue Marine Foundation, a charity committed to addressing overfishing.

Ahead of the event, they shared their earliest memories of the sea and pressed the importance of allowing future generations to “experience the magic of healthy seas”.

Ms Adlington told the PA news agency: “I’ve always felt a deep connection to water, so when the opportunity came up to support coastal restoration through this event with Talisker and Blue Marine Foundation, it just felt like a natural fit.

“As a swimming challenge, this one stands out because of its direct impact on protecting and preserving marine life, with £150 from every kilometre swum helping to fund essential conservation work.”

The two-time gold medal swimmer added: “I hope people see this event as more than just a challenge, it’s a call to action.”

A report published by Blue Marine Foundation in July 2024 noted a 92% UK reduction in seagrass meadows and a 95% decline in native oyster reefs over the last century.

James Norton and Rebecca Adlington spoke about what the sea meant to them (Kaine Horey/Blue Marine Foundation/PA)

Happy Valley actor Norton said: “Like everyone, I’m in awe of the ocean. It’s wild, powerful, and under threat.

“Taking a stand is about protecting biodiversity and ensuring future generations can experience the magic of healthy seas.”

He added that his family goes by the mantra “you’ll never regret a swim” but admitted he had never been involved with this level of endurance swimming.

New government regulations came into force on Friday which give water industry regulator Ofwat the power to retrospectively prevent bonuses paid in cash, shares or long-term incentive schemes to chief executives and chief financial officers for breaches of environmental, customer service or financial standards in a given financial year.

Ms Adlington did not have a direct challenge for water companies in the UK but added that the Blue Marine Foundation was committed to coastal regeneration and improving UK waters.

Ahead of the event, Norton said: “My earliest memories of the sea are going on day trips to Scarborough.

“My whole village would cram into a coach and head to the beach for a day of fish and chips, rock and candy floss.”

For every kilometre swum by participants at Joss Bay between 7am and 5pm on Friday, Talisker, who are supporting the event, will donate £150 to the foundation.

The company has also pledged a further £112,608 to Blue Marine Foundation through sales of a limited edition whisky.