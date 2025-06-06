Hundreds spoken to and 2,000 hours of CCTV scoured in hunt for missing teenager

The search for a missing teenager who vanished four weeks ago is continuing with more than 400 people spoken to by police.

Cole Cooper, 19, was last seen by his family on May 2 or 3 and was captured on CCTV at about 6am on May 4 in Longcroft, Falkirk, when he tried to access his father’s house unsuccessfully.

He was last seen at about 8.45pm on May 7, on the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road, Longcroft, when he asked a school friend for a lift which he was not given.

Mr Cooper was reported missing by his family two days later on May 9.

Since then, almost 400 residents have been spoken to during door-to-door inquiries and more than 2,000 hours of CCTV seized, according to Police Scotland.

Cole Cooper, 19, who was reported missing by his family in Falkirk on May 9 (family handout/PA)

A major incident portal has been set up for the public to share footage, images and possible lines of inquiry, and detectives said it has received “numerous” submissions.

Detectives previously said the investigation was being treated as a missing person’s inquiry rather than a criminal probe.

A major search has involved helicopters, divers, digital and financial investigators.

On May 28, detectives said the examination of more than 1,000 hours of CCTV had taken place along with door-to-door inquiries at more than 220 homes.

Around a week later, the hours of CCTV examined had increased to more than 2,000.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, the local area commander, said: “Our priority remains tracing Cole and getting answers for his family on his whereabouts.

“We have a dedicated team, including specialist officers and national resources, following all lines of inquiry.

Police are continuing the search for Cole Cooper (Police Scotland/PA)

“Specialist search teams as well as the air support and dive and marine units have been searching Longcroft and the surrounding area.

“I would like to thank the public for the support they’ve shown for this investigation and all the information provided to police. It shows the community is as committed to finding Cole as we are.”

Officers will be revisiting the locations where Mr Cooper was last seen around the same time on June 8 and June 11 in an effort to trace anyone who may have seen him but has yet to speak to police.

Mr Hatrick added: “Officers will be revisiting the Glasgow Road and Cumbernauld Road areas around the same time as the last sightings to ensure we’ve spoken to as many people as possible who may have information which could help.

“I continue to urge anyone with information on Cole’s movements or whereabouts to come forward.

“No matter how significant you believe that information is, it could prove vital.”